Conforto (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Conforto exited Saturday's 9-1 win in the sixth inning after he was struck on the right knee by a pitch during his at-bat earlier in the frame, but manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Conforto felt fine while running the bases and was pulled early because of the score, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He might have been available to start Sunday if the Dodgers were facing a right-handed pitcher, but the left-handed-hitting Conforto will unsurprisingly be on the bench for the series finale while southpaw Eric Lauer takes the hill for the Blue Jays.