Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Conforto started the Dodgers' previous 13 games versus right-handed pitching but will hit the bench against veteran Kyle Hendricks after beginning August in a 3-for-30 slump. The veteran outfielder has a .187/.299/.327 slash line with nine homers in 105 games this season, and that poor production may start costing him even more playing time down the stretch.
