Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Conforto started the Dodgers' previous 13 games versus right-handed pitching but will hit the bench against veteran Kyle Hendricks after beginning August in a 3-for-30 slump. The veteran outfielder has a .187/.299/.327 slash line with nine homers in 105 games this season, and that poor production may start costing him even more playing time down the stretch.