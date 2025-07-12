Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Giants.

Conforto capped a four-run rally in the sixth inning for the Dodgers. He's gone yard four times over his last 13 games, but he's batting a meager .227 (10-for-44) in that span. For the season, the outfielder is at a .176/.293/.316 slash line with eight homers, 23 RBI, 34 runs scored and one stolen base across 300 plate appearances, primarily in a strong-side platoon role in left field.