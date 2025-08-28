Conforto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win against the Reds on Wednesday.

Conforto gave Los Angeles an insurance run with his solo blast in the eighth inning. It was his first homer since July 27 -- a span of 25 games during which he slashed a paltry .164/.260/.224. It's been a rough season for Conforto overall, as his .631 OPS is on pace to be the lowest of his career by far. The Dodgers have mostly stuck with him, though Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) has been playing left field during his current rehab stint and could cut into Conforto's playing time at the position to some extent when he returns from the IL.