Conforto went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Rockies.

Conforto notched his fifth home run of the season, tagging German Marquez for a three-run shot in the fourth frame. The outfielder notched his first multi-hit game since May 27. In 258 plate appearances this season, Conforto is slashing .171/.298/.290 with 28 runs scored and 16 RBI.