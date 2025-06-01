Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

With southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the hill for the Yankees, the left-handed-hitting Conforto will give way to Andy Pages in left field for the series finale. Conforto went 1-for-5 with three walks in the first two games of the series and is now slashing just .173/.318/.284 on the season. He could soon be in danger of losing out on regular starts against right-handed pitching, especially with rookie Hyeseong Kim (1.058 OPS in 48 plate appearances) beginning to build a case for earning more playing time.