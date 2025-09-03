Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

The left-handed-hitting Conforto will hit the bench against right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, paving the way for Alex Call to pick up a start in left field. In addition to facing competition from Call, Conforto's standing atop the depth chart in left field could be threatened by the recent reinstatement of Hyeseong Kim, who made three starts at the position during his rehab assignment.