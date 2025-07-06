Rojas went 2-for-2 with a home run and three total RBI in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Rojas plated three of the Dodgers' four runs in the contest, knocking an RBI single in the second inning and adding a two-run homer in the fourth. He's been displaying more than his usual amount of power of late, homering three times in 21 at-bats over his past 11 games. Rojas had gone deep just once over his first 41 contests, and he's never his more than 11 home runs in an MLB season, so fantasy managers shouldn't see him as a reliable source of power.