Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Heads to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas is not in Saturday's lineup against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
After starting the last four games at shortstop, Rojas will head to the bench while Mookie Betts handles the six. Rojas is hitting .250 with one stolen base in 10 games this month.
