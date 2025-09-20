Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Rojas hadn't hit a homer since July 19 versus the Brewers. He hit a decent .261 with a .664 OPS over the 48 games between long balls before his second-inning solo shot Friday. The utility infielder is up to seven homers this season, and he's added 27 RBI, 34 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .266/.325/.402 through 297 plate appearances this year.