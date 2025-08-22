Rojas is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Despite going 6-for-12 with four RBI in his last four starts, Rojas will be on the bench for the start of Friday's game while Alex Freeland and Buddy Kennedy start at second and third base, respectively. Rojas has seen an uptick in playing time due to Tommy Edman (ankle), Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) and Max Muncy (oblique) all residing on the 10-day injured list.