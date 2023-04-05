Nastrini (undisclosed) is building up arm strength in extended spring training and will eventually report to Double-A Tulsa, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

We don't have an official injury for Nastrini like we do with teammate Bobby Miller (shoulder), who is also getting held back in extended spring training. It's unclear if this is a significant setback or not, but Nastrini has been a strikeout machine in pro ball and will focus on limiting the free passes when he is ready to return to Double-A.