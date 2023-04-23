Nastrini (undisclosed) made his season debut Thursday after being assigned to Double-A Tulsa, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out four in a 3-0 win over Wichita. He scattered one hit and three walks in the 47-pitch outing.

Nastrini was held back in extended spring training to begin the Double-A season, either due to an injury or in a deliberate measure by the Dodgers to manage his innings. Whatever the case, the 23-year-old right-hander was cleared to make his debut two weeks into the season and generally looked good, aside from the three walks. Keeping the free passes in check will be essential for Nastrini to find success down the road, and until he's able to do that in the higher levels of the minors, the Dodgers may be reluctant to push him to the big leagues.