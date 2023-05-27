Syndergaard (1-4) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings in a 9-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He struck out three.

After allowing at least one run in each of the first four innings, Syndergaard was able to settle down and toss two scoreless frames before being replaced. Friday's outing marked the third time the veteran has give up at least six runs this season, and his 6.27 ERA across 10 starts isn't pretty. Syndergaard isn't the strikeout pitcher he was early in his career anymore, and now, he's struggling to keep runs off the board, making him a less than ideal fantasy option moving forward. The right-hander figures to get a few more chances in the Dodgers' rotation to turn things around while Julio Urias (hamstring), Michael Grove (groin), Ryan Pepiot (oblique), Dustin May (forearm) and Walker Buehler (elbow) all remain injured reserve.