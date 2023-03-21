Syndergaard said he was bothered by a hand blister during his Cactus League start Tuesday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Syndergaard also said he struggled to find his footing on what was a rainy afternoon in Arizona, which led to inconsistent velocity readings. He gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings of work as his spring ERA ballooned from 0.96 to 4.61. The 30-year-old right-hander has battled this blister off and on for the last few months and it seems unlikely to alter his readiness for his first scheduled turn in the Dodgers' season-opening rotation.