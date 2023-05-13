Syndergaard's finger held up over about 50 throws in Saturday's bullpen session, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Per Hoornstra, the next sure sign that Syndergaard will be ready to start Monday's game against the Twins will be if Gavin Stone makes his scheduled start Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. While Syndergaard's health is trending in the right direction, his performance was not, as he has struck out four batters and walked three over his previous 16.1 innings.