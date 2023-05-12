Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he's "hopeful" Syndergaard (finger) will be able to make his start Monday,Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Syndergaard was able to throw again Friday with his right index finger covered, but the real test for the right-hander will be Saturday's bullpen session. If Syndergaard can come out of that session clean he likely will be on the mound Monday against the Twins, but fantasy GMs should wait and see how that outing goes before assuming he'll get the call.