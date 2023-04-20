Syndergaard (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Syndergaard could not secure his first win of the season in the matchup against his former club. The 30-year-old pitched well, silencing the Mets' offense through the first four innings before giving up his only runs of the game on a Brandon Nimmo two-run shot in the fifth. With an 0-3 record, Syndergaard will look to earn his elusive first win in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week's series against Pittsburgh.