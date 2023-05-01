Syndergaard (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings and earned a win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

It was an odd start for Syndergaard, who has now recorded two or fewer strikeouts in four of his first six outings. He's also issued just four total walks through 31.1 frames, including four starts without walking anyone. Syndergaard allowed two runs in the second inning followed by another in the fifth, but the Dodgers gave him enough run support for the win. His velocity was down -- he averaged 91.4 mph on his fastball compared to his season average of 92.5 mph -- and he forced just three whiffs. Syndergaard's next start is projected to be in San Diego next week.