Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Pirates, coughing up seven runs on nine hits over four innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

It was the worst performance of the season for the veteran right-hander, who managed to generate only seven swinging strikes in 80 pitches, but a late comeback by the Dodgers got Syndergaard off the hook for his fourth straight loss. He's now served up five homers in 26 innings, fueling a 6.58 ERA, and his 21:4 K:BB and career-low 92.2 mph average fastball are reminders that his pre-injury form almost certainly isn't coming back. Syndergaard will look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Cardinals.