Syndergaard didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Pirates, coughing up seven runs on nine hits over four innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.
It was the worst performance of the season for the veteran right-hander, who managed to generate only seven swinging strikes in 80 pitches, but a late comeback by the Dodgers got Syndergaard off the hook for his fourth straight loss. He's now served up five homers in 26 innings, fueling a 6.58 ERA, and his 21:4 K:BB and career-low 92.2 mph average fastball are reminders that his pre-injury form almost certainly isn't coming back. Syndergaard will look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Decent performance in loss•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Turns in solid outing in loss•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Struggles in second start•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Bothered by blister Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard: Strong results so far this spring•