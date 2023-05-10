Syndergaard left Tuesday's start against the Brewers with a cut on his right index finger, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Syndergaard allowed no runs with one hit and one walk with no strikeouts over one inning before exiting.

Syndergaard tried to continue after picking up the cut on his finger, but the Dodgers pulled the right-hander in favor of Phil Bickford. For now, Syndergaard should be considered day-to-day, but he's in danger of missing his next scheduled start early next week against the Twins.