Syndergaard did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Syndergaard made his first start since exiting his May 9th start due to a cut on his right index finger. The righty tossed 59 pitches to get through four innings. Syndergaard's first season as a Dodger has not gone well. He has a 5.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and has struck out just 26 batters in 36.1 innings.