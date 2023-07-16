Syndergaard (finger) tossed five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

While Syndergaard is technically on the IL due to a finger blister, the organization has made it clear that the veteran hurler's time away from the team is primarily to have him reset after posting a 7.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over his first 12 starts. Though the right-hander yielded a pair of runs in his first rehab outing, he also demonstrated good efficiency, needing just 52 pitches -- 41 of which were a strike -- to get through five frames. The Dodgers have suggested that they still see Syndergaard as a big-league starter, but he'll need to demonstrate improvement during his time with OKC to reclaim that role. Saturday's appearance was a positive step in that direction.