Syndergaard was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right index finger blister, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Syndergaard has dealt with a blister problem off and on for the last month or so and also cracked a fingernail during Wednesday's outing versus the Reds. He'll be eligible to return later this month, but this could offer an opportunity for a reset for the struggling Syndergaard. With Julio Urias (hamstring) due back soon, Syndergaard was probably going to lose his rotation spot, anyway.