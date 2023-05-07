Syndergaard is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers at American Family Field, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Syndergaard found himself as the odd man out of Los Angeles' rotation this past week following the promotion of right-hander Gavin Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City, but Stone was sent back to the minors after getting tagged for five runs (four earned) in four innings in his MLB debut Wednesday. Though he'll step back in as the Dodgers' No. 5 starter this week, Syndergaard likely doesn't have significant job security after posting a 6.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12.3 K-BB% through his first six starts. All of those metrics are the worst or second-worst marks of his career.