Manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that Syndergaard (finger) will start Monday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander confirmed his index finger feels good after Saturday's bullpen session, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, which clears him to pitch after exiting his previous outing due to a laceration. It's been an up-and-down season thus far for Syndergaard with a 6.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 32.1 innings.
