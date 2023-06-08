Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Syndergaard's start Wednesday against Cincinnati that the hurler is still affected by a blister and also broke a fingernail in the outing, per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com. Syndergaard gave up six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three in a no-decision.

It was another rough outing for Syndergaard, whose season ERA now sits at an unsightly 7.16. The veteran has given up five or more runs in each of his past three starts and has allowed six homers across 14 innings during that span. Syndergaard was bothered by a blister on his pitching hand during spring training and developed a cut on his right index finger during a start in early May, and it appears that he hasn't fully healed. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, he may be headed for a stint on the injured list; even if that doesn't happen, Syndergaard could lose his spot in the rotation given his struggles, the eminent return of Julio Urias (hamstring) and the emergence of rookie Bobby Miller.