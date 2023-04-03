Syndergaard did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and zero walks across six innings during a 2-1 loss to Arizona. He struck out six.

Syndergaard kept the bases clear for the most part, but the lone extra-base hit he allowed came in the fifth inning and tied the score at 1. The veteran right-hander dealt with a blister at the end of spring training, but he appears to be 100 percent and looked sharp in his regular-season debut. Across 25 appearances with the Angles and Phillies last year, Syndergaard posted a 3.94 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 95:31 K:BB across 134.2 innings.