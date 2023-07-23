Syndergaard (finger) tossed five-plus innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Syndergaard's final line doesn't tell the full story of his outing. The veteran hurler made it through five innings having retired 15 of 17 batters and having given up just one run, but he allowed four straight hits to begin the sixth, and three of those batters came around to score. He worked up to 77 pitches in the outing, 58 of which were a strike. Syndergaard is trying to make it back up to the big club, and his ability to do so will likely depend upon what he's able to show during his stint in the minors. Friday's outing was a mixed bag toward that end given his excellent first five frames and sputtering finish.