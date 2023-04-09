Syndergaard (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two batters over four innings.

Syndergaard pitched well in his first start of the season for Los Angeles, allowing one run over six innings against the Diamondbacks. Arizona turned things around on him Saturday, however, tagging him with two long balls that accounted for four of the six runs against him. Syndergaard served up hard contact throughout the outing, as Diamondbacks batters hit eight balls with an exit velocity of 98 mph or higher against him in just the first three frames, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. The right-hander will try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against the Cubs next week.