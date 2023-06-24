Syndergaard (finger) threw a bullpen session and faced live hitters Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard landed on the injured list June 8 with a blister on his right index finger. The plan was to go slow with Syndergaard's rehab process so that he could mentally reset after beginning the season with a 7.16 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 55.1 frames. The Dodgers haven't indicated whether or not they plan on sending the veteran pitcher on a rehab assignment, but it appears Syndergaard is entering the home stretch of his recovery.