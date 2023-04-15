Syndergaard (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out nine.

Syndergaard pitched well, but did not have enough run support in this contest. This start was a nice rebound for the Texas native after giving up six runs in four innings against the Diamondbacks last week. The veteran righty will now look to shut down his former team next week, as the Dodgers will host the Mets.