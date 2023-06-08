Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Syndergaard will be built up slowly once his blister heals, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Syndergaard was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday morning due to a blister on his right index finger and the Dodgers will use this as a sort of season reset for him. He's struggled to a 7.16 ERA through 55.1 innings (12 starts) this year with Los Angeles and seems likely to remain on the shelf through at least the end of June. It's unclear whether there will be a rotation spot available to Syndergaard whenever he is ultimately deemed fit to return to a major-league mound.