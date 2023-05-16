Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday that Syndergaard's finger held up well during Monday's outing against the Twins, and he'll make his next scheduled start, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Syndergaard struck out five and allowed two runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Monday. The right-hander left his start on May 9 due to a cut on his right index finger, but his early exit was due to pitch count and not anything due to the injury. Syndergaard's next scheduled start is Saturday against the Cardinals in St. Louis.