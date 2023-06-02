Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Syndergaard will make his next start against the Reds on Wednesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Syndergaard has really struggled as of late, and is coming off a start against the Nationals on Wednesday where he allowed five rive runs over five innings and he was fortunate to come away with no decision. Syndergaard is going to have to start pitching more effectively to say in the rotation, but he'll get at least more chance with an outing against the Reds in the middle of next week.