Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Tuesday's game against the Brewers that the team will see how Syndergaard's right index finger responds over the next few days, Matthew Moreno of DodgersBlues.com reports.

Syndergaard left Tuesday's start in the second inning after experience a cut on his right index finger. The right-hander is now in danger of missing his next scheduled start early next week, but his status likely won't be determined until the weekend at the earliest.