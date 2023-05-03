Syndergaard isn't scheduled to make a start this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
An off day Thursday allows the Dodgers to realign their rotation, which they'll do by setting up Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Julio Urias to make starts this weekend in a big divisional series with San Diego. Manager Dave Roberts didn't specify whether Syndergaard will be available out of the bullpen this weekend, as the right-hander is expected to use some of his time out of the rotation to address some mechanical issues. Syndergaard owns a 6.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 31.1 innings this season, but he managed to pick up his first win his last time out Sunday against the Cardinals.
