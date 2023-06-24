Bickford (back) was activated off the 15-day injured list by the Dodgers on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Bickford missed three weeks while dealing with tightness in his lower back. He'll return to a middle-innings role with the Dodgers with Alex Vesia heading back to Triple-A Oklahoma City in the corresponding transaction.
