The Dodgers recalled Bickford from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Bickford was unable to win a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen after he was delayed in camp by a bout with arm soreness, but after making a few tune-up appearances at Oklahoma City, he's been deemed ready to join the big-league club. According to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, manager Dave Roberts said that Bickford will be restricted to appearances of no more than an inning initially, but the right-hander is otherwise sufficiently built up and able to pitch on back-to-back days if needed.