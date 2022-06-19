Moronta was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Moronta rejoined the big-league club Tuesday and delivered a scoreless inning during his one appearance before heading back to the minors. The 29-year-old has given up two earned runs with a 9:3 K:BB across nine innings for the Dodgers this year, and he figures to return to the majors as part of the bullpen shuffle later in the summer.

