Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Belts 27th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Rockies.
Ohtani delivered a two-run home run off Ryan Rolison in the sixth inning to give the Dodgers an 8-3 lead. Since the start of June, Ohtani is 23-for-86 (.267) with five homers, three doubles and two triples over 22 games. He's one of three players in baseball with an OPS above 1.000.
