Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Ohtani has turned up the power again with four homers during his seven-game hitting streak. His blast Friday gave the Dodgers their first lead of the contest. He's up to 52 long balls this year, one behind Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead. Ohtani is batting .283 with a 1.013 OPS, 98 RBI, 139 runs scored and 19 stolen bases across 151 contests, though he's been even better by hitting .338 and slugging .769 over 17 games in September.