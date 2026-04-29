Ohtani (2-1) took the loss against Miami on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Ohtani was his own worst enemy in the second inning, as he hit Agustin Ramirez with a pitch and subsequently committed a throwing error to gift the Marlins a run. The two-way star yielded just one more run -- only his second earned run allowed so far this season -- the rest of the way, but the usually potent Dodgers offense was able to muster up just one run of support. Ohtani wasn't his sharpest Tuesday, especially in terms of control (his four walks were a season high), but he still pitched very well with 13 whiffs, nine punchouts and his fifth consecutive quality start to begin the campaign. Ohtani didn't serve as a hitter Tuesday, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game that the team could occasionally hold Ohtani out from hitting on days he pitches throughout the campaign, per Jack Harris of the California Post. If that happens often enough, it could have a small impact on Ohtani's offensive stats, though it may also help him continue his dominance on the mound. As it stands, he's been one of baseball's most effective hurlers in the early portion of the season, recording a 0.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB through 30 innings.