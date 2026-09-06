Ohtani (biceps/knee) is slated to hit in the batting cage Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani is out of the lineup for the third straight day Saturday as he deals with right biceps soreness and lingering left knee inflammation. To this point, the Dodgers have hesitated from putting him on the injured list, and how Ohtani feels during and after Saturday's hitting session could go a long way toward determining his timeline to return. Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that should Ohtani be placed on the injured list, it will have to be the 15-day IL due to his status as a two-way player.