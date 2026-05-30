Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Homers in three-hit game

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Ohtani's surge from the middle of the month has cooled a bit, but he still has three homers among nine hits over his last eight games as a hitter. All three of those long balls have been solo shots. He's up to 10 homers, 31 RBI, 37 runs scored and six stolen bases while batting .279 with a .909 OPS across 244 plate appearances. It's taken a little longer than usual, but Ohtani's rate stats are trending up into his typical range after a slow start to the year at the dish.