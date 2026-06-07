Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Makes early impact in win

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Angels.

Ohtani did his damage in the first inning. He hit a leadoff single and scored on an Andy Pages two-run homer. In his second at-bat of the frame, Ohtani took Brent Suter deep on a 406-foot laser to center field to cap the Dodgers' nine-run inning. Ohtani has gone 17-for-38 (.447) with three homers and six RBI over his last nine contests. He's hitting .300 with a .941 OPS, 11 homers, 35 RBI, 43 runs scored, six stolen bases, 14 doubles and two triples through 63 games at the plate this year. He's currently battling a small blister on his right middle finger, but the issue isn't expected to cost him a start on the mound, and it's clearly not slowing him down at the plate.