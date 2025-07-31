Ohtani was removed as a pitcher from Wednesday's game versus Cincinnati due to lower-body cramps, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers took Ohtani off the mound after he demonstrated some command issues during the fourth inning of Wednesday's contest, but his removal had nothing to do with his arm. He was also able to stay in the game as the Dodgers' DH despite his cramps, so the 31-year-old doesn't seem to be at risk of missing time.