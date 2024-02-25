Ohtani (elbow) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the White Sox, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Ohtani didn't appear in the first few games of spring training as he eased into action following right elbow surgery, but he'll make his first appearance in a Dodgers uniform Tuesday. Although the team will likely exercise caution with the 29-year-old as he prepares for a role as a designated hitter to begin the 2024 season, he'll have just over three weeks to prepare before the Dodgers open the season against the Padres in South Korea on March 20.