Skubal allowed two runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Thursday.

Skubal didn't have his best stuff Thursday, as he gave up a season-high 10 hits while logging only one 1-2-3 inning. However, the star hurler showed poise in mostly working around the constant flow of traffic, as the Cardinals were able to plate just two runs against him. Skubal extended his stretch of outings with three or fewer runs allowed to 12, and he's struck out six or more batters 11 times during that span. He has only one win through six starts as a Dodger, but Skubal has been pretty effective, logging a 3.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB across 35.2 innings during his time with his new club.