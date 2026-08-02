Dodgers' Tarik Skubal: Moving on to L.A.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal from the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan (hamstring) and Brady Smith, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Skubal, the biggest domino to fall ahead of Monday's deadline, will head west to the two-time defending World Series champions and form a lethal one-two punch with Yoshinobu Yamamoto atop the rotation. The acquisition of Skubal will give the Dodgers some more stability to the pitching staff while the rotation navigates the absences of Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) along with Shohei Ohtani, who is working solely as a designated hitter while tending to a lingering knee issue. The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner turned in a 2.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 116:14 K:BB over 96.2 innings this season for Detroit.